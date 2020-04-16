The Minnesota Wild sat just one point back of the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference when the NHL season was paused and captain Mikko Koivu said Wednesday he team liked their odds of claiming a postseason spot.

The Wild, who were also three points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the top wild-card spot with two games in hand, were 7-3 in their past 10 games before the season came to a halt on March 12.

"We were feeling really good about our chances to get in," Koivu told NHL.com. "I know everyone keeps saying that anything can happen once you get to the playoffs, but I think we have the experience from the last couple years that if you're healthy and you can play the kind of hockey that we did going into the playoffs, anything can happen. I think that's something we were looking forward [to]."

The Wild had a 27-23-7 record when the team fired head coach Bruce Boudreau in February. Interim head coach Dean Evason posted an 8-4 record in 12 games before the current stoppage, bringing the Wild within snatching distance of a playoff spot. Wild general manager Bill Guerin stated earlier this month that Evason would coach the Wild for the remainder of the season if play resumes.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday "nothing has been ruled in and nothing has been ruled out" when it comes to how the league could resume play in the event the season restarts.

As for Koivu, the 37-year-old has four goals and 21 points in 55 games this season, his 15th in the NHL and with the Wild. Playing out the final season of a two-year. $11 million contract, Koivu said Wednesday he has not made any decisions on his playing future, including making a move to Europe.

"I don't think I have a clear answer for you on any of those," Koivu said. "I think for myself, I'm just kind of trying to stay in the moment as much as you can. If I said I hadn't thought about all the options, I would be lying to you. So I think obviously the main thing about a lot of things and a lot of the options is what the future will hold.

"But I think as of right now, I guess I'm in a boat like any player that you're just trying to kind of wait for the league to make the decision how we're going to start the season and when that would be."

A veteran of 1,028 NHL games, Koivu has 205 goals and 709 points in his playing career.