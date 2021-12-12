Grant-Mentis has two goals, assist in Six's victory over Riveters

TORONTO — Mikyla Grant-Mentis had two goals and an assist and the Toronto Six shut out the visiting Metropolitan Riveters 3-0 in the Premier Hockey Federation on Sunday.

Emma Woods scored the other goal for the Six, who improved their league-best record to 5-1-1.

Elaine Chuli stopped all 25 shots she faced at York Canlan Ice Arena.

Brooke Wolejko turned aside 27 shots for the Riveters (2-3-1).

Toronto Six travels to Minnesota for a double-header against the Whitecaps next weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.