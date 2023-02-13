Pioli: Money gap between EPL and rest of Europe 'too big'

Stefano Pioli says the financial disparity between the Premier League and the rest of Europe is too great.

The Milan manager made the remarks as the Rossoneri are set to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash this week.

"I prefer to concentrate on on-field matters, but there's no match for them economically," Pioli said of his opponents.

English transfer activity accounted for 79 per cent of all European transfers during the January window. Chelsea's January outlay of approximately £288 million was more than what was spent in La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined.

"If [Premier League teams] spent 900 million euros and we in Italy didn't spend anything, it's clear that there's an economic gap which is too big," Pioli said.

Last year's Scudetto winners, Milan is looking to book their first trip to the Champions League quarters since 2012. The Rossoneri last won the Champons League in 2007.