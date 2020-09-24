Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the club announced on Thursday, ahead of the team's Europa League qualifier.

"The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home," the team said in a statement. "All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Milan hosts Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt at the San Siro later on Thursday.

The inimitable Ibrahimovic reacted to his diagnosis with his trademark irreverence.

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

"I tested negative to COVID yesterday and positive today," Ibrahimovic wrote. "No symptoms whatsoever. COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic, 38, notched a brace in the Rossoneri's Serie A season-opening win against Bologna last weekend.

A native of Malmo, Ibrahimovic is in his second stint with Milan.

The prolific scorer has also spent time with Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy. He signed a one-year extension with the club last month.

Milan continues its Serie A campaign on Sunday against promoted side Crotone.