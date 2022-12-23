The New York Jets have reportedly suspended wide receivers coach Miles Austin for a minimum of a year for violating NFL’s gambling policy, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that while Austin did not bet on NFL games, he did on other sports which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy.

Austin, a native of Summit, N.J. played 10 seasons in the NFL, six of which were with the Dallas Cowboys (2006-13), when he earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honours (2009, 2010). Following his time in the Lone Star State, Austin spent a season with the Cleveland Browns (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015).

Following his 129-game career, the 38-year-old returned to the Cowboys in 2017 as a scout before being elevated to their wide receivers coach a year later.

Austin later spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach, when the team met the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Austin joined former colleague Robert Salah's staff in 2021 as the two spent time together with the 49ers.