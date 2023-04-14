The NBA announced a 30-game suspension for forward Miles Bridges on Friday as the result of a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.

Bridges, 25, was arrested last June in Los Angeles and pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in the fall.

NBA suspends Miles Bridges pic.twitter.com/3bmqerfGRY — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 14, 2023

The NBA says it conducted its own investigation into the matter, interviewing both Bridges and the mother of his children, as well as multiple third-party witnesses and consulted with domestic violence experts. The league says the length of the suspension took into account all factors, including the outcome of the criminal matter.

A restricted free agent last summer, Bridges did not sign a contract for or play during the 2022-2023 season and because of this, the league considers 20 games of the suspension to already be served.

Should he sign a new deal, he will be suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-2024 season.

A native of Flint, MI, Bridges was the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State and was acquired in a draft day trade by the Charlotte Hornets from the Los Angeles Clippers.

He appeared in 291 games over four season for the Hornets from 2018 to 2022.

The Hornets still own Bridges' NBA rights.