Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is signing the club's $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This clears the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer while he and the team remain far apart on extension talks.

Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season after he was charged with domestic violence earlier in the year. He pleaded no contest to the charge and is serving three years of probation. The NBA suspended him 30 games earlier this off-season, but determined he had already missed 20 games, meaning he will serve the opening 10 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bridges started his career with the Hornets in 2018, averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 80 games during the 2021-22 season.