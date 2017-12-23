Miles out against Sixers, Embiid in

Forward C.J. Miles will not play Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and will miss his third game in four nights because of a dental procedure.

An infected tooth is behind Miles' absence, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Centre Lucas Nogueira was originally upgraded from out to questionable, but will not play.

Bebe is out again today. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 23, 2017

For the 76ers, centre Joel Embiid (back) was listed as questionable but will play. He has yet to play in Toronto during his career, missing all seven visits since he was drafted in 2014. With Embiid, the Sixers are 13-10 and without him they're 1-7.

Guard J.J. Redick is also out.

The Raptors (22-8) and Sixers (14-17) will tip things off at 5:00 p.m. ET LIVE on TSN2.