2h ago
Miles returns to lineup; Howard out
TSN.ca Staff
CJ Miles will make his return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday when they host the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena.
The veteran bench player has missed the last five games due to an adductor injury.
Miles, 31, is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 13 games this season.
In other injury news, OG Anunoby, who has missed the last three contests with a wrist injury, is probable to play on Friday. On the other side of the ball, veteran Wizards centre Dwight Howard will not play.
The 21-year-old Anunoby is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over 13 games this season.