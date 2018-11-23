C.J. Miles weigh-in on Raps road trip, Vince Carter and more

CJ Miles will make his return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday when they host the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena.

CJ Miles will play tonight. OG Anunoby is probable. Both went through shootaround. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 23, 2018

The veteran bench player has missed the last five games due to an adductor injury.

Miles, 31, is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over 13 games this season.

In other injury news, OG Anunoby, who has missed the last three contests with a wrist injury, is probable to play on Friday. On the other side of the ball, veteran Wizards centre Dwight Howard will not play.

The 21-year-old Anunoby is averaging 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over 13 games this season.