NEW YORK — Milos Raonic fought off one match point on serve, broke Filip Krajinović and served out the match to advance to the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open, but he had more important things on his mind following his win.

The Thornhill, Ont. native is scheduled to play in the semifinals against No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

The tournament says it will not hold play on Thursday to take "a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States."

Japan's Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women's semis during Raonic's 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over Krajinovic on Wednesday, sparking a conversation.

"I think it's not about the three guys that are left in this tournament, I think it's about everybody being on the same page," Raonic said. "If four guys step up tomorrow but everything continues as normal on Monday when the U.S. Open starts, have we taken that next small step ...?"

Raonic said he considered dropping out of his quarterfinal, but feels it will be a much stronger message if it comes from a larger group.

"I think to really make a difference, it has to be a banding together of athletes," Raonic said.