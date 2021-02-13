Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime have been on a roll at the 2021 Australian Open.

Both players have picked up three commanding wins in the first week of the year’s first Grand Slam event.

For Raonic, the 30-year-old has only dropped two of his 51 service games, and has added a remarkable 56 aces in those matches.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime has yet to drop a set, and this Round of 16 appearance ties his career-best performance at the 2020 US Open, when he made his only other trip to the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

Both players will face a difficult challenge in this round, with Raonic taking on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, while Auger-Aliassime plays Aslan Karatsev, a qualifier who has caught fire this week.

You can watch Raonic take on Djokovic LIVE on TSN3/4 at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT.

For Raonic, matches against Djokovic haven’t gone well during his ATP career.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., has played The Joker 11 times, going 0-11 in those matches.

The Canadian missed out on a golden opportunity to end that streak the last time they met. He won the opening set at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters, by a commanding 6-1 score. But Djokovic took the next two sets, winning the match by a score of 1-6, 6,3, 6-4.

Last year, these two met in the quarter-finals of this event, with Djokovic winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

In their 11 matches, Raonic has managed to win just two sets off of the Serbian.

Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the third round over Taylor Fritz Friday, an injury that could potentially lead to punching his ticket to the quarter-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to make his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The 20-year-old will get that chance when he takes on unseeded Karatsev.

Catch Auger-Aliassime take on Karatsev LIVE on TSN4 at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT.

Auger-Aliassime has been fantastic at the Australian Open this year, and a lot of it has to do with his ability to break serve.

The young Canadian knocked out fellow Canuck Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the third round, breaking his serve five times in the match en route to a 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 win.

Auger-Aliassime’s 17 break points won are just two back from the tournament lead for men, held by Karatsev, and he sits tied for fifth-most amongst all ATP players.

Along with leading the Grand Slam in break points, Karatsev enters this match as a winner of six straight.

The 27-year-old needed to win three qualifying matches just to make the main draw, and has been nearly perfect since he began his Australian Open journey.

In his six wins, the Russian has dropped just one set, coming in the second set of his opening qualifying match.

He enters this match one the heels of knocking out No. 8 Diego Schwartzman in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Karatsev has been broken just four times in those six matches.

This will be the first time that Auger-Aliassime takes on the surging Karatsev.