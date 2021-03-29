Raonic through to round of 16; Shapovalov eliminated at Miami Open

MIAMI — Canada's Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at the Miami Open.

The 12th-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event for the fifth time in 10 appearances with a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 20 seed Ugo Humbert of France on Monday.

A potential all-Canadian fourth-round matchup between Raonic and sixth-seed Denis Shapovalov was dashed when Shapovalov was upset 6-3, 7-6 (6) by No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland later Monday.

Raonic converted his first match-point chance to win the contest in one hour 39 minutes.

The hard-serving Canadian had 12 aces to Humbert's nine, and won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

Raonic saved all three break points he faced, while breaking Humbert twice in five opportunities.

Raonic is now 2-0 against Humbert after winning a third-set tiebreak last year in Paris.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled to make the most of his chances against Hurkacz, who saved all three break points he faced. Hurkacz had just one break-point opportunity, but cashed in on it to take a 5-3 lead en route to taking the first set.

Shapovalov is now 1-3 against Hurkacz. Raonic will face the Pole for the first time in their fourth-round contest.

On the women's side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 12 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a round-of-16 match later Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.