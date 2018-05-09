The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to KHL defenceman Igor Ozhiganov dating back to last summer, when head coach and then-general manager Lou Lamoriello went to Russia to reportedly meet with the defenceman.

Ozhiganov's agent Dan Milstein was asked directly by Russia's Championat on Wednesday if the 25-year-old would be joining Leafs. Milstein was noncommittal in his answer, saying only that Ozhiganov will make a decision in the coming days.

Ozhiganov scored two goals and posted nine points in 42 games with CSKA Moscow this season. He's spent the past three seasons with CSKA and tied a career-high with eight goals and posted 22 points with the team last year.

The Maple Leafs have made several international signings over the past three years, including signing former CSKA defenceman Nikita Zaitsev in 2016 and the team reportedly signed Swedish centre Par Lindholm last month.

Of the defencemen on the Maple Leafs' playoff roster this season, only Roman Polak is an unrestricted free agent, while Connor Carrick is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent.