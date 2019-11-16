BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Daniel Carr scored the game-winning goal at 13:14 in the second period, as the Milwaukee Admirals edged the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Cole Schneider, Rem Pitlick and Jeremy Davies also scored for the Central Division-leading Admirals (10-3-3), who have won seven games in a row.

Morgan Klimchuk and Rudolfs Balcers replied for Belleville (8-6-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators.

Belleville's Filip Gustavsson turned away 14-of-18 shots before being pulled after two periods. Marcus Hogberg made eight saves in relief.

Connor Ingram stopped 28 shots to secure the win.

The Admirals converted on 2-of-3 power plays, while the Senators went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.