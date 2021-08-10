CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings.

The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for his first win in the majors. Brent Suter got the final four outs for his first career save.

The NL Central leaders are a major league-best 36-19 on the road.

Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight.

“It was a long day, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was kind of a mental test as well as a physical test. It was a great way to end the night.”

In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in Milwaukee's 4-2 win. Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep.

In the nightcap, the Brewers strung together hits to take command after Wisdom led off the fourth with an opposite-field homer to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Urías led off the fifth with a double and scored one out later on a double by Jackie Bradley Jr. García then pinch hit and walked to put runners on first and second.

Left-hander Kyle Ryan came on to replace Dan Winkler (1-3) and advanced the runners a base with a wild pitch. Christian Yelich then put Milwaukee on top with an RBI groundout. After Adamas was walked intentionally, Omar Narváez hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Right-hander Jake Jewell replaced Ryan and gave up consecutive run-scoring singles to Eduardo Escobar, Rowdy Tellez and Urías to make it 6-1.

In the first game, Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two on a sweltering afternoon.

“I thought Freddy pitched really well,” Counsell said. “The conditions were difficult. He probably ran out of gas in a spot he usually doesn't because of the heat.”

Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Williams struck out Wisdom and Greg Deichmann to end it.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double and Rafael Ortega added three hits for Chicago in the opener.

Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings during his first career start. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 11 relief appearances for Chicago earlier in the season. Following a stint on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, the 26-year-old was sent to Triple-A Iowa to stretch out as a starter. He was recalled before the game.

“It felt good to be back at Wrigley,” Steele said. “I made a few mistakes and they took advantage. I think I did all right. It's something to build on.”

Trailing 1-0, Adames led off the fourth with his 21st homer. After Escobar doubled, García stroked a 457-foot blast to center to make it 3-1. It was García's 20th homer, tying his career high from 2019.

“I'm thinking small,” he said. “I'm not trying to hit homers. I'm thinking the middle of the field and not trying to do too much.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers activated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

To make room for Steele on the roster, the Cubs optioned Ryan to Triple-A Iowa. Ryan was then recalled for the second game as the 27th man. Chicago also activated RHP Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) before the nightcap and optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP John Curtiss left in the fourth with elbow tightness.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.35 ERA) looks to snap out of a prolonged funk Wednesday night in the third game of the series. RHP Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.39 ERA) pitches for the Brewers. Arrieta is 0-4 with a 9.62 ERA in his last seven starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports