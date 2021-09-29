As the Milwaukee Brewers get set to embark on their playoff campaign, they will be doing so without pitcher Devin Williams.

The 2020 National League Rookie of the Year is set to undergo surgery on a fracture in his pitching hand and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Devin Williams is being placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured right hand. He told us he had too much to drink after Sunday’s celebration, got upset about something and punched a wall with his pitching hand. He will need surgery.



“If I could take it back, I would.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 29, 2021

Williams told reporters that he had too much to drink following the team's clinching of the NL Central on Sunday. Something angered Williams, causing him to punch a wall.

A native of St. Louis, Williams is in his third big league season.

In 58 appearances this season, Williams is 8-2 with a .250 earned run average and 1.185 WHIP over 54.0 innings pitched. Williams also has three saves.