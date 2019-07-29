35m ago
Brewers get SP Lyles from Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starter Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Cody Ponce. Lyles is 5-7 this season with an ERA of 5.36 in 17 starts with the Pirates.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Cubs 11, Brewers 4
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starter Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Cody Ponce.
Lyles is 5-7 this season with an ERA of 5.36 in 17 starts with the Pirates.
More to come.