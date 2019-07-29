Brewers get SP Lyles from Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starter Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Cody Ponce.

Lyles is 5-7 this season with an ERA of 5.36 in 17 starts with the Pirates.

