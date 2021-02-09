The Milwaukee Brewers announced they are signing veteran right-hander Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League camp.

Zimmermann is an Auburndale, Wis., resident and will now get the opportunity to pitch for his hometown team.

The 34-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals and the last five years with the Detroit Tigers.

With Washington, Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star and posted a combined 3.32 ERA in 178 starts. But things were vastly different in the Motor City as his ERA ballooned to 5.63 in 99 appearances, including a dreadful 6.96 mark combined over the last two seasons.

Selected in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, Zimmermann made his debut in April of 2009.