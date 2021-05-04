1h ago
Yelich (back) returns to 10-day IL
Christian Yelich's return to the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup was a short-lived one. The team placed the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player back on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a lower back strain, only a day after being activated from the IL.
TSN.ca Staff
OF Christian Yelich placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2021
OF Tyrone Taylor recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/36KZNgoIvP
In a corresponding move, the team recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Yelich, 29, had two hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He had been out of the lineup since April 11. An MRI in late April showed no significant issues in Yelich's back.
A native of Thousand Oaks, CA, Yelich was batting .353 with 12 hits and a run batted in over 41 at-bats in 10 games this season.