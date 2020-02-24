MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have a spot in the post-season, only a week after the All-Star Game.

The Bucks became the first team in the NBA to clinch a berth Sunday after Washington lost to Chicago. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference that the Bucks have been running away with for months.

Milwaukee is 48-8, on pace to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

“Enjoy this Sunday bucks fans. Earliest playoff clinch in NBA history. It’s not even March yet!!” Bucks Senior Vice-President Alex Lasry wrote on Twitter.

The Bucks did clinch on an earlier date than the Warriors, but the NBA season also now starts slightly earlier.

The post-season starts April 18.

___

