Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of their game Friday against the Miami Heat after he injured his right knee, the team announced.

Antetokounmpo knocked knees with a player on the Heat and made his way to the locker room in the first quarter. He recorded four points, four assists and four rebounds in six minutes of game action.

The 28-year-old native of Athens, Greece, came into the game listed as questionable as he has been dealing with a wrist injury.

In 47 games this year, the two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star has averaged 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The Bucks are 6-4 (.600 win percentage) without Antetokounmpo, compared to 35-13 (.729) when he does play this season.