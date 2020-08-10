Siakam's offence comes alive against Grizz as he halts late run with clutch shooting

Milwaukee Bucks superstar centre Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Monday's clash against the Toronto Raptors following oral surgery.

On the other side of the ball, Toronto is listing point guards Kyle Lowry (lower back soreness) and Fred VanVleet (right knee hyperextension) as well as power forward Serge Ibaka (right knee contusion) as questionable.

The Bucks and Raptors have clinched first and second in the Eastern Conference, respectively, as the regular season winds down in the NBA's bubble at Walt Disney World.

Toronto defeated Milwaukee in six games in last year's Conference finals.