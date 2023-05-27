The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin the franchise's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski details that the Bucks are beginning work on the financial terms of a contract with Griffin. A deal is expected to be reached soon.

The Bucks parted ways with former head coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat that spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record.

Budenholzer led the Bucks for five seasons (2017-19, 2018- 19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), going 391-271 in that time and helped the Bucks capture an NBA title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.

Griffin, 48, joined the Raptors in 2018 after spending time with the Chicago Bulls (2010-15), Orlando Magic (2015-16) and Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18) as an assistant. Griffin was a member of the 2019 Raptors championship-winning season.

A former undrafted free agent, the Wichita, Kansas, native played 10 seasons in the NBA for the Celtics (1999-00, 2000-01), Dallas Mavericks (2001-02, 2002-03, 2005-06), Houston Rockets (2003-04), Bulls (2004-05. 2006-07, 2007-08) and the disbanded Seattle Supersonics during the 2007-08 season when he was dealt away by the Bulls in a three-team trade.

Griffin broke into the NBA as an assistant with the Bucks in 2008.