The Milwaukee Bucks has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with centre Brook Lopez, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania adds that the Houston Rockets also offered Lopez a similar deal but the 35-year-old decided to remain in Milwaukee.

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lopez played 78 games last season averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a career-high 2.5 blocks per game.

The one-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive Team centre has averaged 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 946 career games with the Bucks, Brooklyn/New Jersey Nets, and Los Angeles Lakers.