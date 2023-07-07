MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez.

The Bucks officially announced the signings of Lopez on Friday and the addition of Beasley on Thursday. These accompany the returns of forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, who could have left as free agents.

Beasley, 26, averaged a combined 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.8 minutes in 81 games with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 6-foot-4 guard made 27 starts.

He holds career averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range over seven NBA seasons.

Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother, appeared in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.1 minutes. The 7-footer previously played for the Bucks in 2019-20.

___

