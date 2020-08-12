The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks have one more game left in their seeding game schedule, but they won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo for it.

The league suspended the 2019 NBA Most Valuable Player for one game on Wednesday for headbutting Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards during Tuesday night's game.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Antetokounmpo bumped heads with Wagner with nearly nine minutes left in the second quarter and was issued a flagrant-2 and ejected.

After the game, the 25-year-old Athens native insisted that it was nothing personal, but he was tired of the chippy play against him.

"I don't think I was frustrated with Wagner," Antetokounmpo said. "I think it was just the whole buildup of dirty plays in my mind. You know, guys tripping me and guys falling in front of my feet, holding me, hitting me, and all that. But I have nothing against Wagner, it wasn't just him. It was just like - you know, in my mind all these games I've played, guys hitting me, so I lost it for a second. And as I said, if I could go back, I would have changed it and try to stay in the game. But I got to live with it. Bad mistake by me. Learn from it."

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.5 points on .553 shooting, 13.6 boards and 5.6 assists in 30.4 minutes a night, will miss Thursday's matinee with the Memphis Grizzlies.