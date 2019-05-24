Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expecting a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking after his team’s 105-99 loss at home in Game 5 on Thursday night – their third consecutive defeat – Antetokounmpo said the series is far from over.

"We're not gonna fold," Antetokounmpo said, cutting off a question on whether his team would suffer the same fate as the Boston Celtics, who lost four games in a row to the Bucks in the second round. "We're the best team in the league. We're gonna go in, give it everything we got. We can't fold.

"We're gonna come back to Milwaukee being pissed."

The 24-year-old, who averaged 27.7 point per game in the regular season, was held under 26 points for the fourth time in five games on Thursday. He was pulled briefly late in the fourth quarter after appearing to injure his ankle stepping on the foot of Kawhi Leonard.

"He twisted his ankle in the backcourt," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said post-game. "He just looked like he was in a lot of pain and couldn't move."

The power forward said his ankle was "fine" after the loss and lamented his team's blown opportunity to regain the series lead.

"I just want to win," Antetokounmpo added to ESPN. "I think we had a chance to win it, but we didn't. Obviously, I'm pissed. I am not gonna lie to you. We got two more games to go."

Game 6 will take place Saturday in Toronto.