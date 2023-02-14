Why Thielen considers some of the Vikings' wins as a bad thing

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday to repair a 'broken shoulder' that he sustained during the 2019 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

It appears he will be ready for training camp according to the statement release by his agency, LAA:

"“Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September.”

Vikings’ Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL in total yards since 2019, underwent surgery today to fix the broken shoulder he suffered in that same year, 2019. “Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September,” said his agency @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Cook, 27, rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries in 17 games last season. He also added 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

The Florida State product is second in the NFL in total yards since the 2019 season.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, was originally selected in the second round (41st overall) by the Vikings in the 2017 Draft.