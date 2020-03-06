T-Wolves announce Towns (wrist) out at least 2 more weeks

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Friday that centre Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) will miss at least another two weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.

Towns suffered the left wrist injury shortly before the All-Star break and has missed the Timberwolves' last nine games, including all eight of their games since the break. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, which was Feb. 10 in Toronto.

The Timberwolves said they will "continue to pursue a non-operative strategy" as part of Towns' recovery process.

Towns. a two-time All-Star, has played in just 35 games this season due to various injuries. He's averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game, along with 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.