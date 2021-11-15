The NBA announced Monday that the Minnesota Timberwolves have been fined $250,000 for violating the league's off-season practice rules after conducting sessions at Alex Rodriguez's house in Miami in September.

The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league's offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez's house in Miami in September.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/2CfLyfh7YU — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2021

Rodriguez is a T-Wolves minority owner and is set to take over the controlling interest in 2023 alongside e-commerce mogul Marc Lore.

The league says the fine is "for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team's home market."

The Timberwolves enter play Monday 12th in the Western Conference at 4-8.