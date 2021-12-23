The Minnesota Timberwolves announced prior to Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz that Karl-Anthony Towns has been placed in health and safety protocols and will not be available.

The star centre, 26, joins six other Timberwolves players in protocol.

Towns enters protocols for Minnesota https://t.co/8xXCIhlZBV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

Towns is currently 12th in the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game and is averaging 9.1 rebounds in 30 games this season.