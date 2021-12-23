2h ago
Timberwolves' Towns enters health and safety protocols
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced prior to Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz that star centre Karl-Anthony Towns has been placed in health and safety protocols and will not be available.
TSN.ca Staff
The star centre, 26, joins six other Timberwolves players in protocol.
Towns is currently 12th in the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game and is averaging 9.1 rebounds in 30 games this season.