MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward/centre Jordan Bell, who left Golden State during the Warriors' off-season transformation.

Bell spent two seasons with the Warriors and was their starter at centre in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But he was one of a number of Warriors who won't be returning after Golden State's loss to Toronto.

The 6-foot-9 Bell averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game over 125 games.

Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.