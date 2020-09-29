Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson has been left off the team's Wild Card roster for their series against the Houston Astros.

Tough blow for the #Twins with 3B Josh Donaldson not on the wild-card series playoff roster — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 29, 2020

The veteran left Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a right calf injury and isn't ready to go.

Donaldson, 34, hit for an average of .222 with six home runs and 11 RBIs over 28 games in 2020, his first season in Minnesota.

The Twins finished first in the AL Central with a 36-24 record.

The Twins open their best of three series against the Astros on Tuesday.