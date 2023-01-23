The Minnesota Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals, according to a report by Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Taylor appeared in 124 games last season for the Royals and posted a .254 average with nine homers and 43 RBIs.

The 33-year-old captured a Gold Glove award in 2021.

Taylor was selected in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals and spent the first seven years of his 840 game MLB career with the team before joining the Royals as a free agent prior to the 2021 season.