The Minnesota Twins have released right-hander Aaron Sanchez, according to MLB.com's transactions page.

Sanchez has played all of 2023 for the Twins' Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints after signing a minor-league deal there this off-season. He is 4-4 with a 5.30 ERA in 18 outings this year, 16 of them starts.

The 31-year-old pitched in 15 big league games last season in stints with the Washington Nationals and Twins, recording a 6.60 ERA in 60.0 innings.

Sanchez began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays and played an integral part in the team's pitching staff as they reached the American League Championship Series in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016. The Barstow, Calif., native had his best season in 2016 when he won the American League ERA title (3.00 in 30 starts) and finished seventh in Cy Young voting.

Sanchez battled injuries in the seasons after and struggled mightily during the 2019 campaign, where the Blue Jays dealt him to the Houston Astros in a deal involving outfielder Derek Fisher. The Astros let him walk that off-season and he next surfaced in the majors with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, turning in a 3.06 ERA in nine appearances. He was released that August and signed with the Nats the following March.

In eight MLB seasons, the 6-foot-4 righty is 38-38 with a 4.16 ERA in 174 regular season appearances.