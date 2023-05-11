Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed the team's worst fears on Friday in announcing that starting pitcher Tyler Mahle is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Mahle, 28, exited his Apr. 27 start against the Kansas City Royals after four innings with the Newport Beach, CA native experiencing soreness in his elbow. He was placed on the 10-day injured list last week before being transferred to the 60-day.

Tyler Mahle will have Tommy John surgery, Rocco announces. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) May 11, 2023

Mahle was in his seventh big-league season and second with the Twins. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal in the offseason. The right-hander finishes his 2023 campaign with a 1-2 record in five starts with a 3.16 earned run average and WHIP of 1.052 over 25.2 innings pitched.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft, Mahle spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds,