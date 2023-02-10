Minnesota United announced the suspension of Designated Player Emanuel Reynoso without pay on Friday.

The move was made when the Argentine midfielder failed to report for preseason training.

An update on the status of Emanuel Reynoso pic.twitter.com/WMcnG8IWpi — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 10, 2023

"We have no information beyond that at this time," the team said in a statement.

Reynoso, 27, signed with the Loons from Boca Juniors in 2020.

An MLS All-Star in 2022, Reynoso has appeared in 71 league games over three seasons with the team, scoring 16 goals.

The Loons are set to kick off their regular season on Feb. 25 against FC Dallas.