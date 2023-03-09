Adam Thielen's time with the Minnesota Vikings could be at its end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports there is a "real possibility" that the team could part ways in the coming days with the two-time Pro Bowl receiver becoming a free agent.

There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Thielen, 32, is set to head into the third year of a four-year, $64.2 million deal. His 2023 cap hit is scheduled to be just under $20 million. Should the Vikings release Thielen, it would save the team just under $6.5 million.

A native of Detroit Lakes, MN, Thielen has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Vikings after signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State.

He appeared in all 17 games for the team in 2022, hauling in 716 yards on 70 receptions with six touchdowns.

For his career, Thielen has 6,682 yards receiving on 534 receptions and 55 TDs in 135 games.