The Minnesota Vikings have placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

The #Vikings have placed WR Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/b211f6fKGz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2020

The list is reserved for players that have either tested positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The 30-year-old has 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns over 10 games with the Vikings this season.

Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowler.