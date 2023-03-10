The Minnesota Vikings are releasing veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The two-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire nine-year career with his hometown Vikings after landing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2014.

A onetime undrafted free agent from Minnesota State who went on to catch 55 touchdown passes for his hometown team, Thielen has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and wants to land with a contender. pic.twitter.com/FxsFP9z7MX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

Thielen, 32, was set to head into the third year of a four-year, $64.2 million deal. His 2023 cap hit was scheduled to be just under $20 million. By releasing Thielen, the Vikings saved just under $6.5 million in cap space.

He appeared in all 17 games for the team in 2022, hauling in 716 yards on 70 receptions with six touchdowns.

For his career, Thielen has 6,682 yards receiving on 534 receptions and 55 TDs in 135 games.

