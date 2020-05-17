2h ago
Vikings S Harris signs franchie tender
Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tag tender Sunday, writing on social media, "Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!"
TSN.ca Staff
Aaron Rodgers talks surprising selection of Jordan Love
The 28-year-old Harris has spent his entire five-year career with the Vikings after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Harris started 14 games for the Vikings last year, recording 60 tackles, 11 pass defences, and a league-high six interceptions.