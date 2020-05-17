Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tag tender Sunday, writing on social media, "Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface!"

Ready for another journey...Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020... 💍🖐🏽 Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/ZasJ0yAyes — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 17, 2020

The 28-year-old Harris has spent his entire five-year career with the Vikings after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Harris started 14 games for the Vikings last year, recording 60 tackles, 11 pass defences, and a league-high six interceptions.