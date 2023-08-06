The Minnesota Vikings have signed wide receiver and Toronto native N'Keal Harry, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Harry, 25, was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and spent the first three seasons of his career there before joining the Chicago Bears last year. He caught seven passes for 116 yards in seven games with Chicago last season.

He missed time with a high ankle sprain that required surgery to repair, and has never played a full season. His career-high for games in a season was 14 in 2020.

Harry set career-highs across the board that season, when he totalled 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings brought in Harry for some WR depth, as they've had to deal with injuries to Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson at the outset of training camp.

In 40 career NFL games (seven starts), Harry has 64 catches for 714 yards and five touchdowns.