The Minnesota Vikings are releasing former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced Monday.

We have released LB Eric Kendricks. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 6, 2023

Kendricks, 31, was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Vikings, and has played his entire eight-year career with the team.

The Clovis, CA native enjoyed his best season in 2019, when he recorded 110 tackles and 12 passes defenced en route to earning Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honours.

Kendricks joins a list of notable free agent linebackers this offseason that includes former Pro Bowlers Tremaine Edmunds, who played with the Buffalo Bills last season, Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams and Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kendricks' 87 solo tackles this past season ranked 12th in the NFL. In 117 career NFL games played, the multi-talented linebacker has 919 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 15 sacks.