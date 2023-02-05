MONTREAL — Liz Schepers and Sidney Morin had a goal and an assist each to lead the Minnesota Whitecaps past the Montreal Force in Premier Hockey Federation action Sunday.

Jonna Albers and Brittyn Fleming also scored for Minnesota (9-4-2), which secured the win by outscoring Montreal 3-0 in the third period.

Catherine Daoust had the lone goal for the Force. (6-8-1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.