The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension with forward Brandon Duhaime, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports.

#mnwild avoid arbitration with Brandon Duhaime, sign him to a one-year, $1.1 million deal. Can become UFA next summer — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 16, 2023

The extension allows the Wild to avoid an arbitration hearing, as Duhaime was one of 22 players to file for arbitration earlier in July.

Duhaime, 26, appeared in 51 games for Minnesota last season, and he scored nine goals with 10 points on the year.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Duhaime debuted for the Wild in the 2021-22 season.

In 131 career NHL games played, the Coral Springs, Flor. native has 15 goals and 27 points.