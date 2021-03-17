Minnesota Wild defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland.

Minnesota’s Carson Soucy has been suspended for one game for Charging Arizona’s Conor Garland. https://t.co/ArfLAFBdyc — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 17, 2021

Just over midway through the first period of Tuesday's game, Soucy hit Garland in the head and was assessed a five-minute major for elbowing. Garland left the ice to go to the locker room after the hit but returned to start the second period. The Wild went on to win 3-0.

Soucy, 26, has one goal and eight points in 22 games this season.