The Minnesota Wild signed forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Johansson, who was acquired by the Wild from the Washington Capitals ahead of the trade deadline, will carry a cap hit of $2 million under the new deal. He was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after carrying a $1.1 million cap hit on a one-year deal this season.

More Jojo?! Yes, please! 🤯



We've signed forward Marcus Johansson to a 2-year contract!



Full details » https://t.co/D4nxH9nQbQ#mnwild pic.twitter.com/Junr68aPE1 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 2, 2023

The 32-year-old had six goals and 18 points in 20 games with the Wild this season, adding two goals in six playoff games. He had 13 goals and 28 points in 60 games with the Capitals prior to the trade.

A first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2009, Johansson has 163 goals and 453 points in 833 NHL games.

He has spent time with the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Seattle Kraken and Wild over his 13-year career.