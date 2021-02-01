Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad has been fined $5 thousand, the maximum amount allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.

Minnesota’s Nick Bjugstad has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Colorado’s Ryan Graves. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 1, 2021

The Wild defeated the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, Bjugstad played 14:38 in the victory. but did not record a point.

Graves was a minus-2 in the loss, he was also held off the scoresheet.

Jonas Brodin scored the overtime winner as the Wild improved to 6-4-0 on the season.