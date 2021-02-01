41m ago
Wild F Bjugstad fined $5K for cross-checking
Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad has been fined $5 thousand, the maximum amount allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Colorado Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 3, Wild 4 (OT)
The Wild defeated the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime on Sunday, Bjugstad played 14:38 in the victory. but did not record a point.
Graves was a minus-2 in the loss, he was also held off the scoresheet.
Jonas Brodin scored the overtime winner as the Wild improved to 6-4-0 on the season.