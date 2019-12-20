Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker will miss between four and six weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured right fibula, the team announced Friday.

Zucker is expected to return to action in approximately four to six weeks.



The procedure was performed by Dr. Fernando Peña at TRIA Orthopaedic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Zucker was injured in Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 34 games so far this season, Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points. He had 21 goals and 21 assists in 81 games with the club last year.

The Wild will be back in action Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets.