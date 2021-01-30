The Minnesota Wild announced Saturday that forward Marco Rossi has returned home to Austria to rest with his family due to complications from COVID-19. There is no timetable for his return.

Rossi was drafted ninth overall by the Wild in October's NHL Draft. He has yet to play for Minnesota.

In 2019-20, he had 39 goals and 120 points in 56 games with the OHL's Ottawa 67s.

He suited up for Team Austria at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, recording zero points in four games.